Neenah Joint School Dist. names new middle school

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – After months of anticipation, Neenah Joint School District has officially named its new middle school.

According to district officials, the middle school will be called “Neenah Middle School”.

The naming of the middle school was thanks to a joint effort from the Neenah community. Earlier this year, the district had asked that people living in the Neenah Joint School District submit potential names for the future school.

After nearly 200 names were submitted for consideration, in October a committee narrowed that list to 20 names, which was then followed by students at Horace Mann and Shattuck Middle Schools trimming that list down to the following five names:

  • Memorial Middle School
  • Neenah Middle School
  • Riverside Middle School
  • Rocket Middle School
  • Shattuck Academy

Shortly after, in January of 2022, a community vote of these five was held. The results of the community vote are as follows:

Proposed namePercentage of votes in favor of name
Memorial Middle School7.7%
Neenah Middle School51.8%
Riverside Middle School9.6%
Rocket Middle School20.2%
Shattuck Academy10.7%

After garnering the majority vote and receiving approval from the Board of Education, on Feb. 1, Neenah Middle School was declared the future school’s official name.

“Our community came together with a lot of creative ideas for the name of our new middle school, but in the end, I think people wanted to keep it simple,” said Superintendent Dr. Mary Pfeiffer. “We are appreciative of all the submissions and look forward to the opening of Neenah Middle School in 2023.”

Neenah Middle School will serve fifth to eighth-grade students and will be located in the building where Neenah High School currently resides- but will soon be relocated.

Renovations for the new middle school will begin at the existing high school on May 23 and continue through the next two summers with the hopes of hosting students in the fall of 2023.

