FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Neenah Joint School District mourns passing of Deputy District Administrator Andrew Thorson

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Joint School District is mourning the passing of Deputy District Administrator for Business Services Andrew Thorson, who passed away on August 15.

District officials say 38-year-old Andrew Thorson died from complications after being stung multiple times by a swarm of hornets at his home on August 2.

“We are shocked and devastated by Andrew’s passing,” said superintendent Dr. Mary Pfeiffer. “He was not only extraordinary in his job, but he was an even more exceptional husband, father and human being. Our hearts ache for Heather, his girls and his entire family. We will continue to do whatever we can to help them through this difficult time for all of us.”

Neenah staff share Thorson was very involved in its District as he was the visionary behind the creation of the District’s $114.9 million referendum and was instrumental in its passing in April as well as an integral part of the early designs of the new Neenah High School with his construction and finance background as a member of the Core Planning Team.

The Board of Education President Brian Epley shares, “His patience and kindness were abundant, helping whoever asked with a smile. At times he would get deep into minutiae of school finance and you could feel the passion for his work. Andrew’s excellence made life better for everyone around him.”

The District’s former Director of Facilities/Engineer, Thorson was beginning his 10th year in the District and in 2019, Thorson was named the New School Business Manager of the Year award recipient by the Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials after guiding the District through numerous changes while implementing strategy, leadership and vision.

Thorson’s accolades don’t stop there, he was also the Neenah Joint School District 2018 Administrator of the Year and was a weekly lunch mentor for an elementary student, and also served as the chairperson for the Oshkosh Lourdes Academy Board of Trustees.

“We were so fortunate to have Andrew as a part of our District,” Pfeiffer added. “Andrew touched so many lives within our District and in our community. He had a warm personality, an incredibly calming presence and he will be greatly missed.”

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021