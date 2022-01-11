Neenah Joint School District plans to bring students back to school on Thursday

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Joint School District will be closed for a second day following a crippling cyberattack but plans to have students back in class on Thursday.

Samantha Erickson, a Neenah Parent said, “My eight-year-old was upset, he really wanted to go to school. We’re making it through, there’s really nothing that we can do about it. We can’t stop any of this.”

She said this cyber attack has left her children confused but she is glad the district is working hard on solving the problem.

Dr. Mary Pfeiffer, the Superintendent of the Neenah Joint School District said, “The layers of complexity when it comes to the digital investigation we really are going to be dependent on to see what happened, what was breached, what wasn’t breached and then the next steps we need to take to get back on track.”

A district spokesperson said they can not confirm if this was a ransomware attack but up to this point said there has been no ransom request so far.

In order to get up to speed the school says it needs a working phone system, a working wireless system and access to digital files for lesson plans and student information.

Dr. Pfeiffer said, “Emailing a parent or even calling an office saying ‘i have an emergency at home, my child I need to pick up in about five minutes that can’t happen right now because of our phone system.”

As for Erickson, she said through it all she is thankful she could stay home with her kids but she is worried about the possibility her personal information was stolen.

“There’s always that thing in the back of my mind like it could happen. It could have been compromised,” said Erickson. “But there’s nothing we can do about it.

So far the district said they do not believe any personal information was accessed during the attack.