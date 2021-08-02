FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Neenah Joint School District receives Platinum Workplace Wellness Award

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Joint School District earned the Platinum Award from the Wellness Council of America for the first time.

Jessica Lehman, the District Wellness Coordinator said, “It’s an award that kinda shows the programs that we’re doing and how well we support our staff.”

The district said their programs works on more than physical wellbeing, it includes financial and mental wellness as well.

Dr. Mary Pfeiffer, District Superintendent said, “Every professional learning day we have an hour of wellness. And that hour of wellness we provide our staff members a choice of what they might want to participate in.”

Staff can choose from a variety of activities from walking around the track to reading to taking classes provided by the school.

“We’ve had a chef come in and they’ve taught people how to eat healthier. There’s a financial wellness portion where people can learn how to budget,” said Pfeiffer.

And while this is the first time the district won the highest award they have accomplished a lot of the last few years earning gold.

“It shows that the Neenah joint school district cares about its employees and that they’re more than their role here,” said Lehman.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Training Camp Report: Defense holds in two minute, Love up and down

Blizzard Report

Timber Rattlers shutout by Cedar Rapids in series finale

Blizzard Report; Green Bay falls to Bismarck on the road

Booyah's rally falls short against Madison, 3-2.

Quinn Finley represents Green Bay in Team USA