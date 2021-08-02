Neenah Joint School District receives Platinum Workplace Wellness Award

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Joint School District earned the Platinum Award from the Wellness Council of America for the first time.

Jessica Lehman, the District Wellness Coordinator said, “It’s an award that kinda shows the programs that we’re doing and how well we support our staff.”

The district said their programs works on more than physical wellbeing, it includes financial and mental wellness as well.

Dr. Mary Pfeiffer, District Superintendent said, “Every professional learning day we have an hour of wellness. And that hour of wellness we provide our staff members a choice of what they might want to participate in.”

Staff can choose from a variety of activities from walking around the track to reading to taking classes provided by the school.

“We’ve had a chef come in and they’ve taught people how to eat healthier. There’s a financial wellness portion where people can learn how to budget,” said Pfeiffer.

And while this is the first time the district won the highest award they have accomplished a lot of the last few years earning gold.

“It shows that the Neenah joint school district cares about its employees and that they’re more than their role here,” said Lehman.