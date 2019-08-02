Neenah latest in Fox Cities expected to pass vaping ban

If you are inhaling something other than oxygen, you will not be welcome in public buildings in Neenah.

“This way everyone’s treated the same and we’re doing the same for everybody in Neenah,” said Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert. “And now Appleton, Fox Crossing, Grand Chute.”

The only exception would be your dealer.

“We did give the exemption, like Appleton did, to vape shops so that people can try it before they buy it,” he said.

This coincides with the smoking ban already in place.

And health–along with comfort–were the two main concerns.

“They say it’s just a vapor and there’s no risk,” he said. “Well, the person that’s at the table next to them may feel differently.”

The addendum to the existing law will go to a vote next week, and it is fully expected to pass.

“It just makes sense with the statewide smoking ban in place that we include vaping,” said Kaufert.

Council will act on the vaping ordinance next Wednesday.