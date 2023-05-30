NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – From building your own creations to buying used collectibles to discovering new lego sets, Brick & Minifigs in Neenah has something for every lego lover.

Owner Joe Schmidt has been playing with Legos since he was a kid with his brother.

“We would get legos for Christmas, birthdays. We had a Lego room,” Schmidt says.

Last year, Schmidt decided to leave his job to open his very own Bricks & Minifigs store in Northeast Wisconsin. The store opened this year on April 29th.

While he gets to play with legos every day for a living, Schmidt does not do it alone. He owns the store with his wife, Sarah, who has supported his passion every step of the way.

Sara Schmidt says, “It means a lot because he supported me with what I wanted to do as far as staying home with the kids, and it just seemed natural to now follow his dream.”

Before the shop opened, the closest Bricks & Minifigs was in Madison. Schmidt has enjoyed bringing his love of Legos to the Fox Valley.

He says, “To bring this to the community was a big part of why we chose this location. We’re from Neenah, so it’s more important for us to be here and bring some fun to the valley.”

Bricks & Minifigs will be broadening their services to host parties and corporate events. If you have old legos, they may be eligible for the store to purchase. To learn more, click here.