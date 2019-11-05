Neenah looking to add parking ramp downtown to ease overcrowding

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) Mayor Dean Kaufert stopped by Local 5 This Morning to talk about the latest happening throughout the city.

Kaufert touched on the city’s budget, 10 road projects planned throughout the city, and the challenges with finding enough parking downtown.

“Municipalities, we’re still under the levy limits,” Kaufert said when referring to the limits set by the state. “What’s happening is those dollars aren’t funneling down to the municipalities. All the municipalities are seeing a tightness in their budget.”

Switching gears to the road projects, Kaufert said it’s something he’s focused on completing.

“I’m very aggressive on the road projects,” he said. “10 road projects in a community of our size is quite an undertaking. Next year, we’re going to have a lot of construction going on. It’s important to keep up with the infrastructure. If you don’t, it’s all going to build up and you’re not going to be able to meet the demands of the road projects.”

When referring to the parking situation downtown, Kaufert called it a “great problem.”

“We have over six to eight thousand people that come into Neenah each and every day to work,” he said. “We have almost 100% occupancy for retail. We have bars and restaurants and shops, and a great array of stores. It’s getting to a point where it’s getting stretched. We’re looking at a parking ramp. Parking ramps [are] $15,000 a space to build. It’s very expensive to find parking for these folks that work downtown.”

You can watch Mayor Kaufert’s full Community Update in the video above.