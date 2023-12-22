NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Neenah man has been charged with one count of Attempted 1st-degree Intentional Homicide after he allegedly stabbed his brother 18 times when an argument broke out while drinking at a home on Marathon Avenue on Monday.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 26-year-old Darnell McCauley was at a residence in the 2100 block of Marathon Avenue in Neenah hanging out and drinking with a woman and his brother at the time of the incident.

When officers arrived around 11:05 p.m. on December 19, they found the victim conscious and breathing in the living room of the home. Officers also found a large kitchen knife in the middle of the living room.

After speaking with the woman who was present during the altercation, she told officers that the three of them were “hanging out and drinking” but then had to be separated to calm down following a conversation.

The woman then reported overhearing an argument break out between McCauley and the victim over a cigar, which was then allegedly diffused. Shortly after, when the woman was out of the room, another fight broke out between the two brothers, and when she came back into the living room, McCauley was allegedly on top of the victim, holding two knives.

After the alleged stabbing, McCauley then reportedly went outside, where responding officers would later find him. After officers told McCauley to show them his hands, McCauley allegedly continued towards officers with his hand covered by his shirt, leading to an officer firing a taser and taking McCauley into custody.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim was stabbed roughly 18 different times. Officers would later learn McCauley had moved in with his brother in November.

During the investigation, McCauley stated that the incident was out of self-defense.

The 26-year-old Neenah man is scheduled for his initial court appearance at 2:30 p.m. on December 22.