Neenah man arrested, charged for alleged child enticement

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV)- A Neenah man has been arrested for multiple charges involving attempted sexual contact with a child.

19-year-old Austin Babbitt appeared in court Monday, May 17, for charges of allegedly enticing a child for sexual contact.

Babbitt has one charge of child enticement-sexual contact and one charge of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, according to court records.

Babbitt was initially arrested on Sunday, May 16.

Local Five will have more details regarding this story as more information develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Following in Footsteps: Dylan Wurtz hired as Menasha boys basketball coach

Appleton North wins first Gold Ball at state soccer

UW-Oshosh claims WIAC softball tourney title, automatic NCAA bid

Marty Paulsen

Appleton North soccer wins first state title

On the Diamond: Ashwaubenon stays unbeaten, Kimberly sweeps baseball and softball