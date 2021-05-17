Neenah man arrested, charged for alleged child enticement

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV)- A Neenah man has been arrested for multiple charges involving attempted sexual contact with a child.

19-year-old Austin Babbitt appeared in court Monday, May 17, for charges of allegedly enticing a child for sexual contact.

Babbitt has one charge of child enticement-sexual contact and one charge of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, according to court records.

Babbitt was initially arrested on Sunday, May 16.

