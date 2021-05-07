Neenah man arrested for 6th OWI offense, faces three charges

(WFRV) – Following a traffic stop for speeding, a Neenah man was arrested for his sixth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense.

According to authorities, 31-year-old Ronald Salley was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post on May 6 around 11:50 p.m. for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Salley is from Neenah, and this was his sixth OWI offense.

A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper pulled over a 2005 Audi for speeding, and it was determined that Salley was driving while under the influence. A legal blood draw was reportedly done at an area hospital.

Salley was booked into the Outagamie County Jail and is being charged with the following:

OWI sixth offense

Operating a motor vehicle after revocation

Possession of THC

There was no further information available at this time, Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.