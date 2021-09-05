Neenah man dead after A.T.V crashes into dump truck in Stephenson

STEPHENSON, Wis, (WFRV) – A 53-year-old man from Neenah is dead after losing control of his A.T.V and crashing into a dump truck on Saturday afternoon in the Town of Stephenson.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:48 p.m., officers responded to reports of a ‘serious crash’ involving an A.T.V and a dump truck on Caldron Falls Road near Camp Bird.

Within six minutes of the inital call, officers from multiple agencies arrived at the scene. An inital investigation into the incident revealed that the dump truck was travelling northbound when the lead A.T.V travelling southbound in a group came around the corner, lost control of the A.T.V, and crashed into the truck.

Deputies report the A.T.V driver, identified as 53-year-old Michael Goffard from Neenah, was thrown from the A.T.V. Rescue and paremdic attempts to save Michael’s life were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the driver of the dump truck was from Port Washington and driving with a minor in the passenger seat. They were both not injured during the incident.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says this investiagtion remains ongoing. Local 5 will update this story as it progresses.