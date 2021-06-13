FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Neenah man dies after being ejected from motorcycle in Winnebago Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Neenah man has died following a Saturday traffic accident in the Town of Clayton.

According to authorities, on June 12 around 3:00 p.m., the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported serious traffic crash on Larsen Road across from Clayton Park. An 18-year-old man from Appleton who was driving a pickup truck tried to turn left when he collided with a 59-year-old man from Neenah who was driving a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and suffered significant life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is still under investigation and the driver of the pickup truck is reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured according to authorities.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office also thanked multiple people who were at the park and nearby homes who immediately tried to assist the motorcycle driver as well as quickly calling 9-1-1. Several people provided blankets, which can be retrieved by contacting the Town of Clayton Fire Rescue during business hours.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Day 3 Championship Kyle Malzhan Live Shot

Appleton North wins shootout

Island Resort Championship Day 2

Convergence of talent creates unique viewing experience at Island Resort

Sarah Hoffman

Golfers tee off at Island Resort Championship