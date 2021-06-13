Neenah man dies after being ejected from motorcycle in Winnebago Co.

CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Neenah man has died following a Saturday traffic accident in the Town of Clayton.

According to authorities, on June 12 around 3:00 p.m., the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported serious traffic crash on Larsen Road across from Clayton Park. An 18-year-old man from Appleton who was driving a pickup truck tried to turn left when he collided with a 59-year-old man from Neenah who was driving a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and suffered significant life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is still under investigation and the driver of the pickup truck is reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured according to authorities.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office also thanked multiple people who were at the park and nearby homes who immediately tried to assist the motorcycle driver as well as quickly calling 9-1-1. Several people provided blankets, which can be retrieved by contacting the Town of Clayton Fire Rescue during business hours.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.