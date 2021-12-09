Neenah man dies after crash in Washington Co., was not seen until next morning

ADDISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Neenah man crashed in Washington County during the overnight hours between Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 but was not found until the next day around 7 a.m.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 7 around 7 a.m. authorities received a 9-1-1 call about a car on its roof in the ditch of I-41 in the area of Wildlife Road. The caller saw the car in the ditch while he was in an elevated position from driving a commercial vehicle.

When officers responded they found the driver inside the vehicle. St. Lawrence and Allenton Fire Departments extricated the victim from the vehicle where he was pronounced dead. The victim was a 65-year-old Neenah man.

The vehicle was a 2001 silver Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder convertible.

The initial investigation shows the vehicle was driving southbound on I-41 when the driver drifted off the road. He re-entered the road and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then went off the road and rolled down an embankment out of view.

Authorities say that the crash likely happened during the overnight hours.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the accident or the driver to call 262-335-4420.