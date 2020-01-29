Neenah man hoping family can return from Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – As the coronavirus outbreak continues to sweep through China, a Neenah man is hoping his family will be able to return home from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Sam Roth tells CBS News that his wife and two daughters are healthy, but are currently under quarantine by the Chinese government.

“Every time I talk to my children on video chat, especially the five-year-old, we wash our hands together and we make a little game out of it. They have kinda a Google voice thing where it says ‘set a timer for half an hour’ so they’ll wash their hands every 30 minutes of so. Just trying to game-ify the whole process of staying inside and staying clean.”

The Associated Press reports that there are 5,974 cases of coronavirus in China and the death toll has reached 132.

As of Monday, the CDC reports five positive cases of coronavirus in the U.S. in Arizona, California, Illinois, and Washington. And as of Tuesday, six people are being tested for coronavirus, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Service.

“Yeah, I’m quite concerned,” Roth says, “Especially the 10-month-old, any baby of that age doesn’t have a fully formed immune system. It’s quite scary and I guess the thing is, if I stop and think about it all the time, it’ll overwhelm me and I’ll get really upset. Instead, it’s take it minute by minute, hour by hour. Keep your hands washed, keep clean, stay well-rested, stay well-fed, do everything you can to make sure that my girls have the strongest immune systems they can have if the virus were to come their way.”

Northeast Wisconsin health officials tell Local 5 they are prepared to deal with the coronavirus if it comes to the area, but their major concern is this year’s severe flu season. For more on that story, click here.