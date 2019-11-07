Neenah man sentenced after Internet Crimes Against Children investigation

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — A Neenah man has been sentenced after reportedly making plans to meet and have sex with a 15-year-old girl, who was actually an undercover investigator with the Fox Valley Metro Police.

In June 2019, FVMPD conducted an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation involving 28-year-old Michael Vaughn.

As a result of the investigation, Vaughn was arrested and charged with Use of Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime, Attempted 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, and Soliciting Intimate Representations from a Minor.

He was found guilty of Attempted 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and Soliciting Intimate Representations of a Minor in Outagamie County Circuit Court. Vaughn is required to register as a sex offender.