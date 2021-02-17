Neenah man sentenced to over three years in prison for child pornography charge

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old man from Neenah was sentenced to 38 months in prison for possession of child pornography.

Jesse Bell was found with pornographic images of children under 12-years-old on his cellphone in May 2020. Bell then pled guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

The presiding judge highlighted the need to deter Bell and others from engaging in similar behavior. Following Bell’s release from prison, he will serve ten years on supervised release and will be required to register as a sexual offender under federal and state law.

According to officials, this case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006, by the U.S. Department of Justice.

This case was investigated by the Neenah Police Department with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.