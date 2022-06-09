MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old from Neenah has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for his fourth OWI.

According to a release, Wisconsin State Troopers responded to the location of Interstate 41 and Winchester Road for a welfare check on a man walking alongside the interstate.

After the state trooper made contact with 33-year-old Zacheria Lampinen, he told authorities he had recently walked away from his disabled vehicle.

State troopers recognized that Lampinen was impaired and administered field sobriety tests. After the tests, he was arrested on suspicion of Operating While Impaired, his fourth offense.

The situation is still under investigation, pending Lampinen’s blood sample results.