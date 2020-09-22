FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Neenah mayor discusses new ice rink, more during Community Update

(WFRV) – Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert joined WFRV Local 5 This Morning for a Community Update.

Mayor Kaufert discussed ‘The Plaza,’ Neenah’s need for housing, a new parking ramp, and the upcoming election.

