Neenah mayor discusses new ice rink, more during Community Update

(WFRV) – Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert joined WFRV Local 5 This Morning for a Community Update.
Mayor Kaufert discussed ‘The Plaza,’ Neenah’s need for housing, a new parking ramp, and the upcoming election.
Watch our latest Community Updates below:
FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County
