Neenah mayor discusses new ice rink, more during Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- Daniel DeHoyos has a passion for culinary arts, and is working towards his dream of owning a business.

Born in Northeast Wisconsin, 23-years ago, he did not always know what he wanted to do with his life. "I was struggling in school a lot," says DeHoyos as he reflects on his time in high school. After graduating, had some difficulty finding a job. " I really wasn't doing much, but every day my parents would come home I would cook something for dinner," said DeHoyos. He would make different things and the feedback from the family was always positive.