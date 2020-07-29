Neenah mayor requiring city employees to wear masks

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Beginning Thursday, all City of Neenah employees will be required to wear masks when in common areas, when meeting with other employees, or when interacting with the public.

Mayor Dean Kaufert says members of the public are encouraged to wear masks when entering all government buildings, but will only be required to wear a mask when entering a specific department within any city-owned building. This will allow members of the public to access early voting and meetings of the Common Council whether they are wearing a mask or not.

“Protecting our employees and the public is vitally important during this pandemic,” said Mayor Kaufert. “We feel this is a necessary step to ensure the continuation of city operations and necessary services such as Police, Fire, and Public Works, along with all the other valuable entities within our control.”

City employees will not be required to wear masks when in individual office settings working alone. Decisions will be made by every department to determine the necessity of when masks will be required throughout the workplace and what areas are common areas.

Individual jobs within a department that are outside and have limited contact with other employees and the public will not be required to wear a mask unless they have direct contact with the public.

According to the mayoral order, Mayor Kaufert says, “at this time we will not mandate a city-wide mask order for the public.”

Accommodations will be made for anyone who informs the City that they cannot wear a mask because of a medical condition, mental condition, or disability.

“This is a small step we can take to get through these unprecedented times, healthy and safe.”

Appleton and Manitowoc have issued similar orders for city-owned properties. In Northeast Wisconsin, only Green Bay has enacted a wide-spread mask mandate for its residents.

