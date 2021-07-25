Neenah-Menasha Fire Department responds to fire, cause of fire remains unknown

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders responded to a report of a fire in Neenah on Sunday morning.

According to the Neenah-Menasha Fire Department, crews responded to National Corp Bergstrom Road in Neenah for reports of a fire. Crews say that it is believed the fire originated from a machine.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Officials say the incident remains under investigation at this time, the total damage left remains unknown. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.