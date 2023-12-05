NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fire Commission for Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue has announced the future appointment of a new fire chief for the department.

Officials say that Travis Teesch, who has over 30 years of experience, will assume the role of fire chief for Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue on January 6, 2024, following the retirement of current Fire Chief Kevin Kloehn.

Teesch began his career in 1993 as a volunteer with the Valders Fire Department in Manitowoc County. His full-time career began in 1999 with the Kaukauna Fire Department, where he worked his way up to the rank of Assistant Chief. He and his family moved out of the Fox Valley to assume the role of Fire Chief with the Watertown Fire Department.

Additionally, Teesch is highly educated in his field, having received a technical diploma for Emergency Medical Technician Paramedic from Lakeshore Technical College and an Associate Degree in Fire Science from Fox Valley Technical College. Teesch received a Bachelor’s Degree in Fire and Emergency Management from UW-Oshkosh before getting his Master’s Degree in administration from the University of South Dakota.

“I’m pleased that our partnership with Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue has allowed us to recruit such a highly qualified candidate,” said Menasha Mayor Don Merkes. “Chief Teesch’s combination of experience and education is an excellent fit to maintain the high standards and core values of the department.”

Neenah Mayor Jane Lang echoed Merkes’ statement, saying she’s pleased to welcome Chief Teesch to the team and looks forward to working with him.