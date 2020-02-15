Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue: Get a free blizzard when you clear a hydrant

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Both the cities of Neenah and Menasha are asking residents to help clear fire hydrants that have been blocked due to snow accumulation.

Officials report many fire hydrants have been blocked delaying firefighters when arriving for fire rescues.

The Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue (NMFR) has partnered with Dairy Queen to give all residents a sweet treat as an incentive to participate. This deal starts on February 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NMFR reports, if you clear snow from a hydrant in your neighborhood, call NMFR’s non-emergency number at 902- 886-620. They will take your information, send the nearest on-duty engine company to verify it was cleared, and give you one coupon for a free blizzard, compliments of Neenah Dairy Queen.