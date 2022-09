MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas leak at the intersection of Keyes and Lopas Street prompted the response of the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue Tuesday.

Crews asked the public to avoid the area as they worked on the leak.

Officials on the station’s Facebook said crews were working at the Menasha intersection as of 3:50 p.m. Around 5 p.m. they reported the area was back open.

Local 5 will update this story when more information is shared.