NEENAH-MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue was sent out to save a dog stuck on thin ice Thursday.

Crews say the dog seemed to explore a little too far on a local retention pond some time afternoon and fell through the ice.

The team says they are happy to report Engine 36 was able to rescue and return him safely to his owner.