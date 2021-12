NEENAH, Wis (WFRV) – A reminder from a local rescue team that you never thought you’d need after they responded to a very interesting request.

According to the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue, they were recently called to help rescue a kitten who decided to explore inside a vehicle but got stuck behind the dash. The Fire Rescue team says this is a reminder for every one of the importance of having your animal in a carrier while in a vehicle.

The cat is now affectionately named Dash.