NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders in Neenah helped to rescue a person who was pinned under a fallen tree on Wednesday.

According to the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue, crews received reports that a person was ‘crushed beneath a tree’ around 11:05 a.m. on July 19 near the 1300 block of Breezewood Lane.

Officials say upon arrival, a person was found pinned between a large limb and the trunk of the tree. Crews worked to stabilize the tree in order to prevent it from rolling onto the person any further.

Photo Credit: Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue

Photo Credit: Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue

Photo Credit: Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue

The release notes that the trapped person was ‘conscious and alert to the situation.’ Rescue airbags were used to lift the tree off of the ground, allowing first responders to remove the patient from under the fallen tree.

The person was extricated 22 minutes after crews arrived at the scene, authorities say. They were taken to a local hospital for ‘further treatment.’

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if new details are released.