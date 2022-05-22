Neenah/Menasha honors Medal of Honor recipient Kenneth Stumpf on Armed Forces Day.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV)- An Armed Forces Day ceremony in Menasha honored one of Northeast Wisconsin’s biggest heroes.

Kenneth Stumpf earned the Congressional Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during the Vietnam War when he rescued several wounded comrades and eliminated multiple enemy positions all while under heavy gunfire. President Lyndon B. Johnson awarded him the Congressional Medal of Honor on Sept. 19, 1968.

Stumpf passed away last month at the age of 77.

He played minor league baseball and worked at a printing factory before he got drafted. He served three tours of duty in Vietnam and was in the U.S. Army for three decades.

On Saturday, which was also Armed Forces Day, veterans from Neenah and Menasha memorialized Strumpf with a ceremony at the Isle of Valor in Menasha.

Several of Strumpf’s relatives were in attendance included his nephew Terry Strumpf.

“He was funny he was hilarious he would give us money to go down to Waverly’s and buy stuff and then the army took him away from us which is cool because it was his destiny,” said Terry Strumpf.

Terry said he was incredibly proud of his uncle and that he has brought honor to the family name. Another family member, Patrick Strumpf, was also able to make it to the ceremony.



“It was really wonderful to be here it was kind of hard for me to get here being 91 years old, but I’m sure glad that I came,” said Patrick Strumpf.

His family remembers Kenneth Stumpf as a humble man who didn’t think of himself as a hero.

Menasha honors two local Medal of Honor recipients at the Isle of Valor. Elmer Burr earned the award after throwing himself onto a live grenade during World War II to save the life of his company commander.

Armed Forces Day honors all those who have served in the military both past and present.