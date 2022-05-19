MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Local veterans from the Neenah-Menasha area will be celebrating Armed Forces Day on May 21 at the Isle of Valor.

Scheduled for 11:00 a.m., the event will include music by the Neenah Community Band alongside a new unveiling of a flagpole in honor of the Space Force.

Organizers say there will be a memorial for Medal of Honor recipient Kenneth Stumpf who recently passed away and was a resident of the Neenah-Menasha area.

Alongside the memorial, a lieutenant colonel from the United States Air Force will be a guest speaker at the event and a rifle salute will conclude the program.

