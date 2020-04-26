1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Neenah middle school students participate in virtual robotics competition

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The coronavirus pandemic almost ended competition for the Shattuck Middle School Robotics Team, but couldn’t stop these geniuses.

A team of three Shattuck Middle School girls – Myah Wenzel, Lexi Dorner, and Julia Rangel – qualified for the Vex Robotics IQ Challenge, but, due to the coronavirus, their trip to the championships in Louisville was canceled.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

But like all geniuses, the ladies turned a test into a testimony and prepared to compete virtually.

This virtual competition is the second straight time Shattuck has made it to the world championships, making their coach proud.

Shattuck Middle School Robotics Coach Brian Schalliol says, “I feel really good that they’ve not let things like this take them down but some perseverance.”

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

This competition is part of STEM – science, technology, engineering, and math. STEM hopes to make the US more competitive in technology development.

The girls placed 58th in their division out of 600 schools from around the world.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"