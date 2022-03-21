NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The war in Ukraine is having trickle down effects to places like the Fox Valley.

Andy Fenwick, the owner of Metro Motorcycle in Neenah said, “Gas prices are way up so we’re selling lots of mopeds.”

Fenwick said the sale of Ural motorcycles, a Russian bike, are down.

“They were starting off really big sales already this year and now with the conflict we can’t get units,” said Fenwick.

He said there have been some inquires about the Ural motorcycle but they are not making an effort to get more in stock.

Fenwick said, “We don’t want to get units right now to show our support.”

He said if this is the one thing he can do — he will — but he sympathizes with every day people who are affected.

“The Russian people are caught in the middle,” said Fenwick. “They have to do economic sanctions and stuff against Putin which probably hurts him so were ok with that.”

Fenwick said this affects more than just Russians — people down the supply chain might be out of work too.