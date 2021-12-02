FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Neenah native announces candidacy for Neenah Mayor

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Neenah Alderman has announced his candidacy for mayor after Mayor Dean Kaufert announced he would not be running for reelection.

Brian Borchardt has been a resident of Neenah for 25 years and has taught at the Neenah Joint School District for the past 15 years while serving as Alderman.

According to the annoucement, Borchardt’s top priorities as mayor would be to continue to be a good steward of tax dollars while giving departments the right to self-govern and identify opportunities. He also notes working with the Neenah Police Department and Neenah-Menasha Fire and Rescue to make sure Neenah is a safe place to work and live.

Borchardt is a Milwaukee native and has been married to his wife Lori for 25 years and they have three children.

