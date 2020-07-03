Neenah officials moving forward with plans to build downtown apartment complex

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah officials are moving forward with their plans to build a new apartment complex.

The Common Council agreed to let T. Wall Enterprises build a 12-point, $7 million housing complex.

It would be located on the west end of the downtown business district and would include 71 apartments.

Neenah is providing $4 million in public assistance for the project.

“This is exciting news,” Mayor Dean Kaufert tells WFRV Local 5. “I mean, this is the first real multi-tenant residential building downtown.”

The community has shown interest in living downtown and taking part in the nightlife, according to Kaufert. There are more plans in the works for additional buildings and projects in the downtown area.

