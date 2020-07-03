FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Neenah officials moving forward with plans to build downtown apartment complex

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah officials are moving forward with their plans to build a new apartment complex.

The Common Council agreed to let T. Wall Enterprises build a 12-point, $7 million housing complex.

It would be located on the west end of the downtown business district and would include 71 apartments.

Neenah is providing $4 million in public assistance for the project.

“This is exciting news,” Mayor Dean Kaufert tells WFRV Local 5. “I mean, this is the first real multi-tenant residential building downtown.”

The community has shown interest in living downtown and taking part in the nightlife, according to Kaufert. There are more plans in the works for additional buildings and projects in the downtown area.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"

Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay"

Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)"

Jordan Love Box Jumps (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love Box Jumps (WFRV Sports)"

Jordan Love strength and balance drills (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love strength and balance drills (WFRV Sports)"