FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Man shot in Neenah home undergoes surgery, no suspects in custody

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SUNDAY 9/5/2021 9:43 a.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who suffered a gunshot wound during a shooting incident in Neenah on Sunday morning is reportedly in surgery at a local hospital.

According to Neenah Police Department, at around 5 a.m. they responded to reports of a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach in a Neenah home located on the 200 block of West Winneconne Avenue.

The man was quickly taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries which are reportedly non-life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the incident and say they are waiting on a search warrant to continue the investigation. The crime scene unit has also arrived at the scene.

Due to the investigation remaining ongoing, officers say, as of now, they have not taken anyone into custody.

Authorities say the community is not in danger but are asking anyone that may have more information regarding this incident to contact the Neenah Police Department at (920) 886-6000. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.

Original Story: Neenah P.D. investigate shooting, 1 man shot

SUNDAY 9/5/2021 8:30 a.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on West Winneconne Avenue.

On Saturday morning at around 7 a.m., police requested residents avoid the 200 block of West Winneconne Avenue as officers were investigating a shooting that resulted in a man getting shot.

The victim’s wound is reportedly non-life-threatening.

As of 7:52 a.m. officers reported that the scene of the crime had been secured, however, no suspect has been taken into custody.

A police presence will remain in the area while they continue their investigation. Local 5 will update this story as it progresses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Team of the Week: Oshkosh West

Spirit Squad of the Week: Valders

Band of the Week: Appleton East

High School Sports Xtra: NEC battle royale; KLC, Brillion win lakeshore battles

High School Sports Xtra: Oshkosh West stuns Neenah, West De Pere wins walk-off

High School Sports Xtra: Appleton North wins Game of the Week