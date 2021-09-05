UPDATE: Man shot in Neenah home undergoes surgery, no suspects in custody

SUNDAY 9/5/2021 9:43 a.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who suffered a gunshot wound during a shooting incident in Neenah on Sunday morning is reportedly in surgery at a local hospital.

According to Neenah Police Department, at around 5 a.m. they responded to reports of a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach in a Neenah home located on the 200 block of West Winneconne Avenue.

The man was quickly taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries which are reportedly non-life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the incident and say they are waiting on a search warrant to continue the investigation. The crime scene unit has also arrived at the scene.

Due to the investigation remaining ongoing, officers say, as of now, they have not taken anyone into custody.

Authorities say the community is not in danger but are asking anyone that may have more information regarding this incident to contact the Neenah Police Department at (920) 886-6000. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.

SUNDAY 9/5/2021 8:30 a.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on West Winneconne Avenue.

On Saturday morning at around 7 a.m., police requested residents avoid the 200 block of West Winneconne Avenue as officers were investigating a shooting that resulted in a man getting shot.

The victim’s wound is reportedly non-life-threatening.

As of 7:52 a.m. officers reported that the scene of the crime had been secured, however, no suspect has been taken into custody.

A police presence will remain in the area while they continue their investigation. Local 5 will update this story as it progresses.