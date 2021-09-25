GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Neenah P.D. notifies residents of active shooter training starting Sept. 27, no cause for alarm

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents are being given a two-day’s notice that the Neenah Police Department will be participating in active shooter training starting Sept. 27.

According to the Department, from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, authorities will be participating in active shooter training at the old Neenah Shopko building, located on 699 S. Green Bay Road.

This type of training tends to draw heavy police and fire rescue presence, so residents should not be alarmed if they see an abundance of law enforcement activity taking place in that specific area during those days.

Neenah Police Department is one of many agencies across Northeast Wisconsin taking part in training during the month of September.

On Friday, the Green Bay Police Department announced that its department along with Green Bay Metro Fire Department and Brown County Public Safety Communications, all participated in training exercises to enhance safety efforts across the community. For more on that story, click here.

