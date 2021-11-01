Neenah PD Lieutenant wins “First Responder of The Year” award from State Assembly District 55

NEENAH, Wis.(WFRV)- “I’m born and raised in this community, love this community and I’ve had the opportunity to do a lot of things within the Department for the community,” said Lieutenant Pat Pedersen of the Neenah Police Department. Pedersen has been awarded the Hometown Hero First Responder of the Year Award from State Assembly District 55.

This year marks 30-years on the job for Pedersen, who has held a number of positions during his time. “I was a Crime Prevention Coordinator. I’ve spent several years, about 16-years as the School Resource Officer at Neenah High School,” said Pedersen. He was able to mentor hundreds of students and make lasting connections.

“I still have kids who are well into their adult lives, who have their own kids now and remember me from being the Officer at the high school,” said Pedersen.

One of the many reasons Chief Aaron Olson decided to nominate Lt. Pedersen for this award is the fact that he embodies the ‘Community Oriented Policing” standards that the Department holds extremely high. “Pat leads the investigative unit, with just complete professionalism,” said Olson. He also takes his role as a leader very seriously. “It’s because he leads by example and his staff really follow his lead,” said Olson.

Part of that leadership role is showing the next generation of Police Officers the core values of the Department. “My advice to them, stay true to yourself. I always tell everybody to wear the uniform with pride, act appropriately. Do what we’re supposed to do, and don’t take on more of an authoritative role,” said Pedersen. He added that working with the public in a positive way, is always the way to police a city.