NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – This little guy is taking a break from selling insurance and instead just trying to find their way home.

According to the Neenah Police Department, its Friday night shift crew found a lost lizard roaming the city.

Officers placed this wanderer in a cardboard box with some grass clippings and water as they begin searching for the owner.

Photo courtesy of the Neenah Police Department

Anyone who has any information surrounding who this creature’s owner may be is encouraged to contact the Neenah Police Department at 920-886-6000.