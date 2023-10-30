NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Soon, thousands of little ghouls and goblins will descend on local neighborhoods on their quest to secure as much candy as possible during trick-or-treating hours.

Police officers wanted to take the opportunity to share a few safety reminders. First, one for anybody who will be driving on Tuesday night.

“Make sure we’re paying extra attention and going extra slow especially through residential neighborhoods,” said Neenah Police Department community policing coordinator Joe Benoit.

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, fatal crashes involving pedestrians under the age of 18 are about one and a half to three times more common on Halloween than on any other day during the year.

“If you costume doesn’t allow for some reflective clothing try out some glow sticks or flashlights,” said Benoit. “Something that will bring some visibility to you and your group. It’s best to cross at intersections, crosswalks or the corners and make sure we’re taking that extra time to watch for cars.”

Traffic isn’t the only thing that Benoit wants parents to pay attention to on Halloween. He also said it’s important for them to check candy before their kids eat it.

“If the item looks like it has been tampered with just throw it away it’s not worth taking the risk,” said Benoit.

Benoit said if it looks like the wrapper has already been opened that could be a sign of tampering. He advises people to trick-or-treat in neighborhoods that they are familiar with and to be wary of homemade treats.

He also said to go out trick-or-treating in groups because there is safety in numbers.

“If you see something say something and that includes parents, (if you see something) that is suspicious or concerning then please call the police,” said Benoit.

For those who choose to consume alcohol as part of their Halloween-night festivities, Benoit stresses the importance of having a plan for how to get home safely.