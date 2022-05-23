NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Police Department has stated that flyers being posted within the community are ‘completely false’.

According to a release, the flyers are about a hate group in the Neenah area and falsely target a family.

The Neenah PD asks that you do not contact the phone numbers or go to the addresses listed on the flyers to harass anyone. The officers also ask that if you find a flyer to dispose of it, in order to prevent any further harassment towards the victim.

The investigation into who made the flyers is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Investigator J. Bauman at (920) 886-6034 or to reach out to the Neenah PD Tip Line at (920) 8866020, reference case 22-009251.