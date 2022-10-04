NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Microchipping your pet can be costly, but a pet food pantry is giving out vouchers for free procedures to alleviate the price.

Lovie’s Little Free Pet Food Pantry, run by Nikki Chaganos, partners with Neenah Animal Shelter and Lost Dogs of Wisconsin to provide the vouchers.

Chaganos says, “It’s important to have your animals microchipped because that’s the fastest way you can get them returned home.”

While it is important to microchip dogs, people may forget to do the same for their cats. The American Animal Hospital in Neenah says that they rarely perform the procedure on cats.

Certified veterinary technician Dani Vanden Boogaard says, “I think with people with cats that are indoors only, they figure ‘My cat’s not going to get out, so why would I need to microchip?’ and then all of the sudden, the worst happens.”

Microchipping your pet, especially your cat, helps animal shelters a great deal.

Talia Rice, shelter coordinator for the Neenah Animal Shelter says, “It keeps our numbers low, so we’re able to provide the care of the animals who are truly looking for new homes, not just looking for their home that they’re lost from. We want to make sure we reunite the pet and person.”

To receive a free voucher or donate to the food pantry, you can visit its Facebook page.