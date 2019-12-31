Neenah Police arrest Brooklyn man at Milwaukee airport in internet crimes against children sting

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) -A Brooklyn, New York man has been arrested by Neenah Police Investigators following an ongoing undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

According to police, with assistance from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department, Neenah Investigators took 39-year-old, David Arnold Hay, into custody at General Mitchell International Airport on December 29

Neenah Investigators say David Hay was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on a charge of Use of a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and remind the public that Hay is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.