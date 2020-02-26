FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Neenah Police asking for assistance in locating Robert Ernest, listed as missing person

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Robert D. Ernest, who is currently listed as a missing person.

There is no further information available on Robert, but anyone with information is asked to contact Investigative Sergeant Jeremy Bauman 920-866-6034, reference 19-011716.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories