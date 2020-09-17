UPDATE: Neenah High School student struck, killed by vehicle

THURSDAY 9/17/2020 10:58 a.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Neenah High School student is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning.

Neenah Police Chief Aaron Olson says dispatch received a call regarding the incident around 8 a.m. in the area of W. Winneconne Avenue and Tullar Road.

Chief Olson says the unidentified high schooler was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, according to Neenah Police.

Because this is an active investigation, Chief Olson says few details are available at this time.

Original Story: Neenah Police: Avoid west side intersection

THURSDAY 9/17/2020 9:32 a.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah Police are asking the community to avoid an intersection on the city’s west side.

Authorities say they are “working on a traffic accident” in the area of W. Winneconne Avenue and Tullar Road.

Tullar Road is closed in the area.

Few details are available at this time. WFRV Local 5 is working to gather more information.

