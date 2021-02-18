Neenah police catch alleged burglar red-handed at local bar, linking him to multiple crimes

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah police have arrested one man after linking him to multiple burglaries.

According to a release, a Neenah police officer stopped Christian Crawford at a traffic stop for driving while suspended.

While the cars were stopped, the officer says he could smell marijuana coming from Crawford’s car.

After a search, officers say they found marijuana, methamphetamine, burglary tools, an AR-style BB gun, several handgun BB magazines, and other suspected contraband.

Crawford was then taken into custody for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of THC, and multiple counts of Bail Jumping on his pending felony cases from multiple jurisdictions.

Crawford was bailed out Feb. 10, 2021.

Five days later around 2:15 a.m., Neenah police officers were sent to a local gas station that was burglarized and damaged.

Almost 15 minutes later, Neenah officers say they were sent to a local bar for a burglary in progress.

The release says there was only one staff member in the bar who had locked herself in a bathroom for safety after the suspect started trying the break-in through the glass window.

When officers arrived, they say the suspect took off running.

Officers ran after the suspect and ultimately stopped him, identifying the burglar as Christian Crawford.

Officers say they found drug paraphernalia and suspected controlled substances on Crawford.

Officers then located the car Crawford and his female accomplice had been using and found multiple stolen items from the gas station, air gun-style weapons, burglary tools, and other suspected contraband inside the car.

A search warrant was executed on Crawford’s residence and many more of these items were located, tying him to the multiple burglaries in the City of Neenah and other jurisdictions.

Crawford was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on the following charges:

Two counts of Criminal Damage to Property

Burglary

Attempted Burglary

Three counts of Felony Bail Jumping

More charges are pending pertaining to Crawford shooting out business’s windows and

burglarizing them, along with many vehicles’ windows.