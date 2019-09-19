Neenah Police Chief graduates from FBI National Academy

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — Neenah Police Chief Aaron Olson has graduated from the FBI National Academy – a training that is attended by less than 1% of law enforcement leaders worldwide.

Olson was one of 253 law enforcement administrators from 33 countries to travel to Quantico, Va. earlier this month for the 277th session of the Academy.

Students are nominated by their agency and undergo a rigorous selection process, including an extensive FBI background investigation prior to being selected.

“Having Police Chief Aaron Olson, a member of our leadership team, accomplish graduation from the FBI National Academy is another example of how Neenah distinguishes itself as one of the very best police departments in the area. To have a chief that can bring this valuable knowledge and training back to the department will pay dividends to the community,” says Mayor Kaufert.

The 10-week training program consists of both academic and intense physical training that is taught by some of the highest regarded instructors in the world. Course work includes intelligence theory, media relations, wellness, terrorism, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science to improve the administration of justice in police departments and agencies at home and abroad to raise law enforcement standards, knowledge and cooperation worldwide.

In addition to graduating from the FBI National Academy, Chief Olson previously graduated from the Wisconsin Command College as a Certified Public Manager and the Florida Leadership Academy.

He also holds a Master’s degree in Administration and a Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration, both from Barry University.