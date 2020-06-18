Neenah Police Chief Olson holds meetings with residents amid questions on use of force and reform

NEENAH, Wis.(WFRV)- On Wednesday, Neenah Police Chief Aaron Olson held a first of it’s kind one-on-one meeting with residents as all eyes remain focused on Law Enforcement officers across the Country.

The nation is still reacting to the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, that happened last month. That incident shown around the world has sparked protests and debate about police reform and the need for it. In many ways, Floyd’s death has caused many Departments like Neenah to examine their own practices. “We in law enforcement nationwide were horrified by what happened in Minneapolis. That is something that we here in Neenah, and me as the Police Chief do not want to happen,” said Chief Aaron Olson. Olson was in between meetings with residents, when he sat down with Local Five.

Chief Olson said that this was the first time, since he has become the head of the 41 Sworn employee Department, that he has had a day set out to speak with residents who have questions about police tactics and issues within the city. While his office is always open, he wanted to give anyone an opportunity to meet him personally and ask questions directly. “We want to be a transparent organization,” said Olson.

This meet-and-greet comes just days after another controversial shooting of a Black man, in Atlanta. Here in Neenah, some residents have questions about what they are seeing on TV and are grateful to Chief Olson for taking time out today. “I had a meeting with Chief Olson and the Assistant Chief and I am really glad that they are willing to connect with us citizens,” said Clyde Rasmussen resident of Neenah. Rasmussen also said that he had questions about use of force policies, that were answered throughly.

Chief Olson said that he had a number of opportunities scheduled for residents to provide feedback to him and his Department which include a Facebook Live Chat and a “Town Hall” type setting as well. With all that is happening in the Country today, the Neenah Police Department wants to have a continuous line of communication open, in order to prevent those national incidents from happening here.