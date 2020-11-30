FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Neenah police chief reenlists into Army Reserve

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah’s Police Chief has reenlisted into the Army Reserve.

Chief Aaron Olson was previously in the Army Reserve for more than 13 years.

A Monday release shows Staff Sgt. Olson has been assigned as an instructor with the 86th Training Division headquartered on Fort McCoy.

“As a life-long learner, Olson said that he looks forward to not only passing on his knowledge but also learning from his students,” the release says.

In Sept. 2019, Olson graduated from the FBI National Academy – a training that is attended by less than 1% of law enforcement leaders worldwide.

Olson was selected as Neenah’s chief in May 2018.

