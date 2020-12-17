Neenah Police Chief talks about his re-enlistment and body camera use in Community Update

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Chief Aaron Olson joined Local 5 This Morning for a Community Update where he talked about his decision to re-enlist in the army reserves and the importance of body camera use within the department.

Chief Olson says that his decision to leave the army was to be present for his growing family but has always felt the need to join the ranks once more. Olson says that the re-enlistment will not disrupt his duties within the police department or in the community.

Body cameras for police officers are a hot topic in many Wisconsin communities, which Chief Olson said is a benefit to his officers and the department. The Appleton police department has used the technology for 15 years already, and the Green Bay police department will be receiving body cameras in early 2021.

Check out some other Community Updates below!