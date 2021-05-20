Neenah Police Chief talks new ‘E-Bikes’, hiring new employees in latest Community Update

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah Police Chief Aaron Olson joined Local 5 to talk about hiring new employees and the department’s new E-Bikes in the latest Community Update.

A local event called ‘Cast with a Cop’ is an event that the Neenah Police are taking part in. The event is for kids between 7-15 and those who attend will need to have a guardian with them. The goal of the event is to show children that police are there to help, and the national attention law enforcement officers get does not always apply to local officers.

The event is free and those interested can sign up online on the police department’s Facebook page. The event is on June 12 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Doty Park in Neenah.

The department also has also been using their new E-Bikes (electronic bikes). Currently, the department has eight traditional bicycles and two E-Bikes. Chief Olson says the benefits of the electronic bike include going a little bit faster, 28-30 mph, and officers are less fatigued when they get on the scene.

Chief Olson also says the Neenah Police Department is looking to hire new employees. Chief Olson mentioned that they are having fewer total candidates apply, but the quality of candidates still remains high.

The department has a plan a program in place where they hire candidates in college and they get on-the-job training, so they are prepared and get the necessary experience.