Neenah Police chief talks transparency, ongoing investigation during Community Update

(WFRV) – Neenah Police Chief Aaron Olson joined WFRV Local 5 This Morning for his first Community Update. He discussed the ongoing investigation of a recent homicide, the department becoming accredited, “Chat with the Chief,” and two new K-9s.

Chief Olson says Neenah Police are continuing to investigate the June 22 murder of Adam Baith in the 900 block of Adams Street. Investigators are following up with leads from community members to develop and locate the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant Pat

Pedersen of the Neenah Police Department at 920-886-6033 or Crime Stoppers at 920-231-

8477. One person of interest has been identified in the investigation.

The Neenah Police Department recently became accredited through the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group.

“We’re very proud to be accredited,” Chief Olson tells WFRV Local 5. “It means that our organization is above all standards. Only 1 percent of all Wisconsin law enforcement agencies are accredited.”

Chief Olson explains that representatives with WILEAG look over the department’s policies and ensure the department is following those policies. He adds that the process can take years in some instances. Departments then need to get re-accredited every few years.

Chief Olson says the department is also working on transparency. A new program, ‘Chat with the Chief,’ was started in Neenah, giving the community a chance to speak with Chief Olson about the department’s policies and any concerns they may have.

A frequently asked question section has been created on the Neenah Police Department’s website.

“A lot of questions are being asked about the police department, rightfully so, and we’re just trying to get all that information out there,” he says. “We want to be transparent, we want people to know we’re doing the right thing, we have the right policies in place, we’re training our officers correctly.” He says that the information has been added on the webpage for those unable to visit him and ask those questions.

Chief Olson discussed Neenah Police Department’s new K-9, Cam, who started a few weeks ago.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5