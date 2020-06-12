FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Neenah Police Chief wants to hear your questions, concerns about the department

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah Police Chief Aaron Olson is inviting the community to speak with him about any questions or concerns they may have about the department.

Neenah Police say 30-minute time slots will be available to speak with Chief Olson on Wednesday, June 17, from 1-6 p.m.

To scedule your time with Chief Olson, email Officer Stu Zuehls at szuehls@ci.neenah.wi.us.

Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas spoke with WFRV Local 5 about a new Police Chief’s Community Advisory Board. The board will consist of a rotating membership of at least 15, but not more than 25, volunteer citizens from throughout the community.

